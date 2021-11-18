There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 16, up 15 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Wales has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 501 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 496 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 260 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chichester with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Westbourne and Funtington had 489.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.1 per cent from the week before.

Central Chichester had 342.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.5 per cent from the week before.

Wittering and Birdham had 382.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 13.1 per cent from the week before.

Fernhurst and Northchapel had 583.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 11.4 per cent from the week before.