Chichester areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ nears
England’s Covid restrictions are expected to be in place until July 19.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:37 pm
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show seven out of 14 neighbourhoods in the Chichester district still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.
The Chichester district recorded 83 cases in the seven days to June 18, a rate of 68.5 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 11 and June 18.
