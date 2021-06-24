Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show seven out of 14 neighbourhoods in the Chichester district still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

The Chichester district recorded 83 cases in the seven days to June 18, a rate of 68.5 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 11 and June 18.

1. Selsey Selsey has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 225 per cent from 74.3 to 241.6.

2. College Lane and Oaklands College Lane & Oaklands have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 100 per cent from 42 to 84.

3. Central Chichester Central Chichester's infection rate has risen from zero to 86.3.

4. Dean, Lavant and Summersdale Dean, Lavant & Summersdale's infection rate has risen from zero to 88.2.