Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 12 out of 14 neighbourhoods in the Chichester district still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.

The Chichester district recorded 139 cases in the seven days to June 29, a rate of 114.8 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 22 and June 29.

1. Stockbridge and Fishbourne Stockbridge and Fishbourne's infection rate has risen by 234 per cent from 33.7 to 112.5.

2. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston Tangmere, Mundham & Hunston have seen rates of positive Covid cases decrease by 175 per cent from 74.9 to 205.9.

3. Fernhurst and Northchapel The infection rate in Fernhurst and Northchapel has risen by 100 per cent from 73.4 to 146.8.

4. Central Chichester Central Chichester's infection rate has risen by 75 pet cent from 86.3 to 151.1.