Chichester areas where Covid infections rose in the last week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on July 19.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 3:14 pm
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 12 out of 14 neighbourhoods in the Chichester district still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.
The Chichester district recorded 139 cases in the seven days to June 29, a rate of 114.8 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 22 and June 29.
Page 1 of 3