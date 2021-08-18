Booster Covid jabs ‘to be rolled out in Horsham next month’

Health experts say it is likely that people will be urged to have annual flu vaccinations at the same time.

However people are being told not to call their GP surgeries but to wait to be contacted.

Final arrangements on the boosters have not yet been announced by the Government.

Booster jabs are soon to be rolled out in Horsham

But Horsham’s Park Surgery - part of the Horsham Central Primary Care Network which also includes Orchard, Riverside and Holbrook surgeries - says it expects to start giving boosters in September at a new local site.

Meanwhile a final clinic will be held at Park Surgery on Saturday August 28 for over 18s.

Dr Matt Greenwood of the Horsham Collaborative Primary Care Network - which includes Courtyard, Cowfold, Rudgwick and Southwater surgeries - says he is anticipating booster jabs being given at Christ’s Hospital towards the end of September.

He said he expected the vaccinations to be given over a four to six week period assuming supplies were available.

“The current plan would be patients would get their flu vaccine and Covid at the same time but guidance on this is still awaited.

“Normal flu is anticipated to have a bounce back this year so the flu vaccine will be very important especially in the at risk groups.

“If the studies show we are able to give at the same time we would be recommending having them together.”

He also urged patients not to call their surgeries to try to make bookings for booster jabs.