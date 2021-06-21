Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show seven out of 14 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.

The Chichester district recorded 77 cases in the seven days to June 15, a rate of 63.6 per 100,000 people. This was up from 30 cases and a rate of 24.8, the previous week

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15.

1. College Lane and Oaklands College Lane & Oaklands have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 167 per cent from 25.2 to 67.2 Buy photo

2. Stockbridge and Fishbourne Stockbridge and Fishbourne's infection rate has risen from zero to 45. Buy photo

3. Fernhurst and Northchapel The infection rate in Fernhurst and Northchapel has risen from zero to 44. Buy photo

4. Dean, Lavant and Summersdale Dean, Lavant & Summersdale's infection rate has risen from zero to 75.6. Buy photo