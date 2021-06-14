It is expected that coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after the initial 21 June ‘unlocking’ date.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show six out of 16 saw an increase in infections in Horsham District in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 1 and 8.

1. Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 33 per cent, from 32.9 to 43.9.

2. Cowfold & Partridge Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 to 54.3.

3. Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 to 34.1.

4. Billingshurst has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 to 27.5.