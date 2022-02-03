There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning January 20 to January 27.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun District with the highest case rates right now.

1. Rustington North had 2013.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 44 per cent from the week before.

2. Wick and Toddington had 1839.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 34 per cent from the week before.

3. Yapton and Climping had 1569 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 149.8 per cent from the week before.

4. Angmering South had 1538.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 11 per cent from the week before.