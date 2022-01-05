There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning December 23 to 30

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun district with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. South Bersted had 955.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 150 per cent from the week before.

2. Bognor Regis Central had 887.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 116.7 per cent from the week before.

3. Wick and Toddington had 1293.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 113 per ent from the week before.

4. Middleton-on-Sea had 1092.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 80 per ent from the week before.