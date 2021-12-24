Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51 per cent from the week before.

Lambeth recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 2477.2 cases per 100,000 people, while Scarborough recorded the lowest case rate, with 258.4 cases per 100,000 people recorded.

At a regional level, London has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 1455.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the East of England, with 893.5 cases per 100,000.

The North East has the lowest rate, with 435.3 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun District with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Yapton and Climping had 692.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 125 per cent from the week before.

2. Aldwick had 793.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 78.4 per cent from the week before.

3. Arundel had 835 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 51.6 per cent from the week before.

4. East Preston and Rustington East had 553.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.9 per cent from the week before.