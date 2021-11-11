Coronavirus infection rates have fallen by 15% in the past week across the UK, but remain high in certain areas.

Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Wales had 521 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 10.

This is followed by South West England, with 440 cases over 100,000, Northern Ireland, with 424 cases per 100,000, and the North East, with 422 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, at just 240 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun district with the highest case rates right as of Friday, November 5.

Westergate, Eastergate and Walberton ranks second in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 768.6 cases per 100,000 people, a rise of 2.4 per cent from October 29 to November.

Wick and Toddington ranks third in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 695.5 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of 27.6 per cent from October 29 to November.

Arundel ranks fourth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 682.8 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of 11.4 per cent from October 29 to November.

Yapton and Climping ranks fifth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 676.8 cases per 100,000 people, a rise of 37.5 per cent from October 29 to November.