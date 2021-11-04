The infection level in England has reached its highest ever level, according to the latest data from the Imperial College London-led REACT coronavirus monitoring programme.

The interim results from swab tests taken at home by more than 67,000 people between October 19 and 29 showed that one in 58 were testing positive for the disease, or 1.7 per cent of people.

This is the highest number of infections since the study began in May 2020.

While the results of this study do not reveal infection rates in individual neighbourhoods, the latest Government data does.

There are now 35 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people, in the seven days to 29 October, according to the Government’s Coronavirus dashboard.

In Arun there have been 993 positive cases in those seven days. this is a rate of 616.3 per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal the top 12 neighbourhoods in Arun saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Rustington North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 48.9 per cent in a week, from 490.3 to 730.3 per 100,000 people Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Aldwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 48.2 per cent in a week, from 324.6 to 480.9 per 100,000 people Photo Sales

3. South Bersted has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 34.2 percent in a week, from 484 to 649.5 per 100,000 people Photo Sales

4. Wick and Toddington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 22.1 per cent in a week, from 787 to 960.8 per 100,000 people Photo Sales