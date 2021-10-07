54 further coronavirus cases in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 13,501 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 6 (Wednesday), up from 13,447 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 12,004 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,047.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 12,004 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,047.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,675 over the period, to 8,006,660.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 209 people had died in the area by October 6 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,053 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.