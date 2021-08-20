54 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 11,165 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 19 (Thursday), up from 11,111 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 9,927 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,866.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,273 over the period, to 6,392,160.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 205 people had died in the area by August 19 (Thursday) – up from 204 on Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,568 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 65,634 people had received both jabs by August 18 (Wednesday) – 67% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 75% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.