45 further coronavirus cases in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 11,049 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 17 (Tuesday), up from 11,004 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 9,824 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,763.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,628 over the period, to 6,322,241.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 204 people had died in the area by August 17 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 17,549 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 65,301 people had received both jabs by August 16 (Monday) – 67% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.