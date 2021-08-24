183 further coronavirus cases in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 11,385 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 23 (Monday), up from 11,202 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 10,122 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,052.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 95,434 over the period, to 6,524,581.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 205 people had died in the area by August 23 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,592 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 67,545 people had received both jabs by August 22 (Sunday) – 69% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.