117 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Crawley

A total of 15,638 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 4 (Thursday), up from 15,521 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 13,904 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,836.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,559 over the period, to 9,208,219.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 212 people had died in the area by November 4 (Thursday) – up from 211 on Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,388 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,024 people had received both jabs by November 3 (Wednesday) – 71% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.