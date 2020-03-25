Coronavirus: Worthing Samaritans still here for you

As the current coronavirus situation develops, Worthing Samaritans will still be providing phone and email support to anyone who needs to talk.

The charity’s centre, in Lennox Road, Worthing, is no longer able to see visitors face to face, however.

A reminder of work Worthing Samaritans volunteers have done in the past, here handing out free tea at Worthing railway station for Brew Monday

The Worthing Samaritans charity shop in Durrington has had to close for the foreseeable future and all external events have been cancelled, including Information sessions for people interested in joining Worthing Samaritans.

Liz Riach, Worthing Samaritans director, said: “We are still here for people who need us. This is a time of increased uncertainty and anxiety for many, and we want to reassure people that we will continue to provide a service for as long as we can.

“We are sorry to have to close our shop and no longer see callers in person but this is in line with government advice on social distancing and to protect our volunteers and the wider public.

“We are also concerned to care for our volunteers at this time and any who feel uncomfortable about undertaking their Samaritans duties in Lennox Road, or who are in vulnerable groups, are free to take a break from duties.”

The 24-hour phone line 116 123 is still open and Worthing Samaritans also welcome emails to jo@samaritans.org.

For further updates, visit the website samaritans.org/branches/worthing