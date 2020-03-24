Coronavirus: Worthing community group feeds frontline staff at Worthing Hospital

A Worthing community group set up just three days ago has quickly gathered a team of volunteers keen to help feed frontline medical staff.

Nazha Maizi created the Facebook group Supporting Frontline Staff on Sunday and since then, pizza, cakes and other goodies have been delivered to Worthing Hospital to put a smile on the faces of the hardworking staff.

Tracy Thompson has made 250 cupcakes for staff at Worthing Hospital and other frontline medical teams

Tracy Thompson has made 250 cupcakes to deliver today and this will be the last batch for now, due to last night’s announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The group will however continue to grow and plan, ready for when the announcement is made that restrictions have been lifted.

Nazha said: “It is a joint effort and although our last delivery will be today, we are still collecting donations.

“So many people wanted to be included. At the moment, we have been delivering to Worthing Hospital for the different departments but in future, however many cakes we have, we will get them out there.

“The staff have been ever so appreciative. They are risking their lives and going to work every day. We wanted to tell them we appreciate what they are doing.”

Nazha’s friend Rinky Gohler delivered pizza to the hospital of her own bat and Suzanna DeRonda-Tully has also taken some down.

Messages posted on the group have shown just how much this means to the hospital staff.