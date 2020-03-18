Coronavirus: this is the latest information on Tanbridge, Millais, Forest and Collyer’s

A Horsham secondary school has said it is open as usual except for year nine students.

Tanbridge House issued the information in an update on the school website.

Tanbridge House School

The statement said: “School is open as normal today, except for year nine students.”

Collyer’s confirmed yesterday it was remaining open and principal Sally Bromley said the college was following Public Health England and government guidelines.

Millais is also open but has stopped all school trips abroad, according to the school website. Visits in the UK are being assessed on a case by case basis, a statement issued on Monday said.

Forest is also remaining open and a spokesman said staff were spending time in tutor period discussing with students the importance of washing their hands.