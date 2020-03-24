Coronavirus: the latest infection figures for West Sussex

Here are the latest coronavirus infection figures for West Sussex as of last night (Monday, March 23).

According to Public Health England, one extra case was confirmed, taking the total for the county to 28.

The latest coronavirus figures for West Sussex have been released

On Saturday, eight new cases were confimed, and none on Sunday.

Nationally, 967 people were diagnosed with the disease yesterday, taking the total to 6,650, with 335 deaths and 135 patients recovered.

This comes as the country went into lockdown last night, with people ordered to stay at home apart from one form of daily exercise, travel to and from work only where absolutely necessary, shopping for essential items, or for medical or care needs.

