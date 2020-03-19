Coronavirus: Temporary closure of all Clarks-owned stores confirmed

Clarks has announced the temporary closure of all its stores across the UK.

The national footwear retailer confirmed that employees will continue to receive pay and benefits and some franchise stores 'may remain open'.

The company has stores across Sussex including in; Chichester; Bognor Regis; Worthing; Crawley; Horsham; Eastbourne; Brighton; Hove; Uckfield and Lewes.

Joe Ulloa, general manager for UK & Republic of Ireland, said: "Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

"As part of our enduring commitment to the health and safety of our employees, customers and surrounding communities, we have temporarily closed all Clarks-owned stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

"We reached this decision after considerable thought and input from our valued team.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will be reviewing the decision of when to re-open our stores when the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers can be protected."

Mr Ulloa said the company will 'continue to keep pace' and 'closely follow guidance' from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England during the 'ever-evolving situation'.

"We will keep you informed of any new information from Clarks as appropriate," he added.

"We love sharing our products with you and are grateful for our loyal customers. If you live in the UK you can continue to shop from our full range on www.clarks.co.uk

"Please take care of yourselves and each other."

