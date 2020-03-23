Coronavirus: Sussex holiday park ‘terminates’ employment of staff

A holiday park in Sussex has ‘terminated’ employment of more than 90 per cent of its staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter sent to staff.

We received a copy of the letter by email from a former member of staff at Pontins in Camber Sands to say that employees were ‘no longer required’ as of Friday (March 20).

The staff member said: “I was one of the staff that turned in for shift on Friday to be put in a room, along with other members of staff from our department to be told we all had a letter terminating our contracts.

“More than 30 staff had staff accommodation with their roles and they were told at 9am that they would have to vacate and be off site by 4pm.

“We all received the same letters. We had 100 to 150 staff members sacked on the spot and those who weren’t working received their’s hand-delivered.

“They no longer have any staff in the following departments, such as reception, bar staff, arcade, leisure, groundsmen, maintenance, cleaners, fast food, blue coats, the only staff remaining are a handful of management.”

The letter sent to staff said: “Taking the latest government advice, this letter is to confirm that with effect from March 20, 2020, your employment has been terminated and your services are no longer required.”

The letter ends by wishing the employee ‘every future success’ and thanking them for their time with Pontins.

Pontins at Camber Sands is owned by Britannia Hotels.

As reported in the national press, staff at other hotels and holiday parks owned by the firm also received similar letters, telling them they had been dismissed, including staff at a hotel in Aviemore, Scotland, which hit the national media over the weekend.

As reported in the national press, Britannia said the letters sent out to staff were an ‘administrative error’.

We contacted Britannia Hotels’ HQ today (Monday, March 23) for a comment but received an automated message to say the office is now closed.