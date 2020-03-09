Coronavirus: Southwater council closes office to public ‘as a precaution’

The office of Southwater Parish Council has been closed to the public as a ‘precautionary measure’ after the coronavirus outbreak.

In a message posted on Facebook, the clerk to the council said: “The Parish Office will be closed to all public with immediate effect and until further notice.

“This decision has been taken today (March 9) as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, particularly to those more vulnerable in our society.”

But the clerk said that the building, which houses the library and police office, has not closed.

She added: “The Parish Office within Beeson House, is open for business, however, the public are temporarily prevented from coming into the office.

“The parish office staff continue to work as usual on the business of the Council.

“The public can continue to correspond/liaise with the parish office staff via contacting them using email or telephoning the office.”

A ‘safe area’ has been set up for residents to drop off or collect items.

The clerk added: “I do hope that you understand the reasons behind these temporary measures.

“Should you have any future hires booked at any parish council venues, please check with the parish office first.”

