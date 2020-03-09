Coronavirus: Southwater council closes office ‘as a precaution’

The office of Southwater Parish Council has been closed as a ‘precautionary measure’ after the coronavirus outbreak.

In a message posted on Facebook, the clerk to the council said: “The Parish Office will be closed to all public with immediate effect and until further notice.

Southwater Parish Council. Photo courtesy of Google Street View

“This decision has been taken today as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, particularly to those more vulnerable in our society.”

Staff can be contacted by email or phone, and a ‘safe area’ has been set up for residents to drop off or collect items.

The clerk added: “I do hope that you understand the reasons behind these temporary measures.

“Should you have any future hires booked at any parish council venues, please check with the parish office first.”

