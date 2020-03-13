Coronavirus: pupil at Horsham primary school self-isolating after family member tests positive

A Horsham primary school has confirmed a pupil is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to the County Times, Karen White, headteacher at Greenway Academy, said: “One pupil is self-isolating as a result of a wider family member testing positive.”

Greenway Academy Horsham. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview

But she confirmed the school will remain open in line with government guidance.

Karen added: “We’re putting in measures if the school is asked to close but that will be on the advice of the authorities.”

The school is going to remain open until it is directed otherwise, according to Karen.

She said: “[We’re] following all guidance and taking precautionary measures.

“The children are at the heart of all decision making.”

Yesterday Christ’s Hospital school revealed it was sending hundreds of pupils home as a preventative measure.

