Coronavirus: Pulborough care firm calls for food donations

A Pulborough home care firm is calling for donations of food and sanitary products for the elderly.

Anna Whiteside, area operations manager for Caremark Pulborough is calling on residents and businesses to donate goods to help support both the elderly and the health care workers who look after them.

Caremark staff

She said: “It’s about looking after each other and the community at such a difficult and challenging time. Especially those that are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“As well as care and support workers – some of them are working such amounts of hours that they’re actually unable to get products for themselves.”

Milk has been donated to Caremark so far, according to Anna, but she urged restaurants who have food which may go to waste to get in touch.

The firm will be distributing the donations to the elderly and its health care workers across the Horsham District.

She also called for people to give tinned food such as baked beans to allow those who are self-isolating for long periods to be self-sufficient.

Anna said: “If you’re in need please get in touch and we will see if we can help but also [get in touch] for people to donate.”

She added that Caremark can only give what has been donated and said people who want to give can come to the office for a non-contact donation or a worker can come and collect the excess.

Anna said: “We’re very flexible.”

If you would like to contribute a donation to Caremark or are in need of assistance please email pulborough@caremark.co.uk