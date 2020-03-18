Coronavirus: Pret offer NHS workers free hot drinks and half price food

Pret a Manger is to offer NHS workers free hot drinks and '50 per cent off everything else' as a thank you for their work against the coronavirus.

The international sandwich shop chain, which has stores in Chichester, Crawley, Horsham and Brighton, said hot drinks are 'on the house' from today (Wednesday, March 18).

Pret a Manger said it is now operating 'mainly as a takeaway business'. Photo: Google Street View - East Street, Chichester

Its post on social media read: "Dear NHS workers. Your hot drinks are on the house from today and we'll take 50 per cent off everything else.

"Thank you for everything you are doing.

"We look forward to serving you."

Pret also announced that it will be operating 'mainly as a takeaway business' from today, with all seating areas closed. Opening hours will 'continue to change' as necessary.

Staff will also no longer be accepting reusable cups .

A spokesperson said: "Now more than ever, you need to be able to pick up freshly made food quickly.

"We will continue to reinforce our strict hygiene standards and do all that we can to look after our team members and all of you."

