Coronavirus: memorial for "Mr Chichester" cancelled

A memorial service celebrating the life and career of one of Chichester’s finest journalists and best-loved characters has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Peter Homer, who died earlier this year at the age of 77, was the public face of the Chichester Observer for thousands of people for more than 40 years.

For many, he was simply “Mr Chichester” – a man known for his professionalism, calmness and kindness.

Peter’s family had been hoping to hold a memorial service at St Mary’s Church, Lavant, at 2pm on Thursday, April 2.

However the event has been cancelled. The advice from the Archbishops is that only weddings and funerals should go ahead. Furthermore, these should be in the presence of as few people as possible.

Peter was born in the West Midlands in 1942 and would have been 78 in April. He is survived by his wife Jennifer and children Tom, Jack and Lucy.

Peter’s passing prompted widespread tributes, lauding him as the consummate journalist, scrupulously fair and respected and liked by all.

Peter began with the Observer in March 1966 and stepped down as chief reporter and news editor in 2007. He continued to cover local government issues for the paper for the next few years and also wrote a widely-read wine column.

