Coronavirus: How to manage your mental health during the pandemic according to a Sussex psychologist

A Sussex psychologist has been offering tips on how to manage your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo of Horsham Psychology said although the outbreak can cause many worries including a person’s job security, finances and coping with isolation there’s plenty that can be done to help.

Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo

She added: “For those who are experiencing emotional ill health as a result of the outbreak there are some things that may help including, limiting the amount of news you are reading including social media.

“Think about having set times not to talk about COVID-19 such as meal times or other set periods in the day. Make sure the information that you are viewing is from a reputable source such as NHS, GOV and WHO sites.”

It’s important to do ‘self-care’ according to Tara.

She said you should try and eat healthily, exercise gently each day, have regular bedtimes and make time for yourself.

Tara added: “Try and connect with others you value.

“There are many wonderful mediums to do this such as WhatsApp, FaceTime, Zoom and Houseparty apps.

“Try and set a routine at home. Simple things like wake and bedtimes, meal times, time for engaging in a task or work and times for relaxation.

“There is a huge body of evidence showing that exercise is great for mental health.”

Focusing on what you can control, not what you can’t is key according to Tara.

She said: “It is important to find the right coping style for you.

“Try and write down your worries and look at commuted action you can do.

“Think about the kind of person you want to be in this situation and try and recognise when your anxiety may be affecting how you respond/behave.

“It is absolutely okay to feel the way you do. If you can recognise and ‘make room’ for difficult feelings it can help clearer thinking and decision making.”

But Tara also urged people to think about how they could help their family and community.

She added: “Remember that it is understandable that self preservation may be dominant in the current situation and that looking after your needs may be what you can manage at this time.”