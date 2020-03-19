Coronavirus: Housing association Moat reassures customers

Housing association Moat has reassured its renters amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The firm said it understood some customers might be worried about paying rent in the ‘current difficult circumstances’.

A spokeswoman added: “We urge those customers who are concerned to contact our Customer Accounts team on 0300 323 0011 or email customer@moat.co.uk as soon as possible to discuss their situation.

“We want to reassure all our customers that we don’t want anyone to lose their home at this difficult time and we committee to providing flexible support, on a case by case basis, through this period of uncertainty.

“We have a dedicated team on hand to provide advice and to help customers access all the benefits that are entitled to.”