Coronavirus: Horsham supermarket reassures shoppers after toilet roll sells out

Horsham shoppers are being reassured after a town centre supermarket sold out of toilet roll.

The town’s Waitrose store confirmed it had been seeing more demand for some products after shoppers reported that toilet roll was sold out on Saturday.

The empty toilet roll aisle in Waitrose, pictured on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket said: “We are working closely with our suppliers to ensure that we have stock available.”

Tesco is rationing items including dried pasta and antibacterial products to a maximum of five per customer.

Shoppers have also shared photos of the empty toilet roll aisle in Sainsbury’s.

Figures released on Sunday by Public Health England said there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Sussex.

The empty toilet roll aisle in Sainsbury's

British nationals remain among the stranded on the coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship due to arrive in Oakland, California.

The Foreign Office have said that they are ‘working intensively’ to repatriate the 142 British citizens currently quarantined off the coast of California.

Elsewhere, British tourists were warned to avoid all but essential travel to a swathe of northern Italy under a coronavirus quarantine, including the popular destinations of Milan and Venice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold an emergency coronavirus meeting today.

The Prime Minister will be updated on the coronavirus outbreak when he chairs the meeting.

He is expected to tell senior ministers, the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser that tackling the outbreak will require a ‘national and international effort’.

Sainsbury’s has been approached for comment.

