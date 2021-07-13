Coronavirus: Horsham shoppers urged to continue wearing facemasks

The shopping centre will also keep hand sanitiser available for public use.

The Government confirmed yesterday that England will move to the final stage of easing Covid restrictions on July 19.

It means almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed.

Swan Walk Shopping Centre, Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR2104061 SUS-210604-130114001

But prime minister Boris Johnson has warned the pandemic is not over and said it was vital to proceed with ‘caution.’

Swan Walk shopping centre manager Gill Buchanan said today: “Swan Walk has been open and trading throughout the challenges of the last 18 months and puts customer and staff welfare at the heart of everything we do.