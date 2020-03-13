Coronavirus: Horsham pupil is ‘given the all clear’

A Horsham primary school has confirmed a pupil who was self-isolating has been given the all clear.

Karen White, headteacher of Greenway Academy, told the County Times that the child and their family had been given the all clear after being tested for the coronavirus.

Greenway Academy Horsham. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview

Earlier today Karen said the pupil had been in self-isolation after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

She confirmed the school will remain open in line with government guidance.

Karen added: “We’re putting in measures if the school is asked to close but that will be on the advice of the authorities.”

The school is going to remain open until it is directed otherwise, according to Karen.

She said: “[We’re] following all guidance and taking precautionary measures.

“The children are at the heart of all decision making.”

