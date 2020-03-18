Coronavirus: Horsham Markets to stay open ‘for as long as is safe and practical’

Horsham Markets will stay open ‘for as long as is safe and practical’ and in line with advice issued from the Government and Public Health England.

Earlier today Horsham District Council announced all town centre events would be cancelled until the end of June.

But a spokeswoman has now issued an update on the markets.

She said: “Horsham District Council and the market operators will endeavour to keep Horsham Markets trading in Bishopric and Carfax as normal for as long as is safe and practical and in line with the advice issued from the Government and Public Health England.

“Currently the markets are set to trade as normal on Thursdays and Saturdays in Horsham Town Centre providing street food, fresh food and other non-food items.”

The spokeswoman added that the situation will be reviewed on a regular basis.