Coronavirus: Horsham healthcare assistant praises Nando’s for act of kindness

Nando’s in Horsham has donated a meal to health care assistants working at the town’s hospital.

Maricel, who asked the County Times not to use her surname, said the gesture made her feel appreciated.

The note from Nando's to the NHS

Four bags of food from Nando’s were delivered to her along with a note thanking Maricel and her colleagues for their efforts.

The message read: Dear NHS Staff. Thank you for all you’re doing – we appreciate you.

“Please enjoy this small token of our gratitude.”

Maricel added: “It was an act of kindness.

“It’s nice to be appreciated.

“It makes you feel worthwhile.”

Maricel praised Nando’s manager Alysa Gabrielle Del Rosario and the restaurant’s staff for the donation.

She said: “Thank you for our sumptuous dinner.”

Maricel added the act had boosted the energy of the team.