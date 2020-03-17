Coronavirus: Haywards Heath supermarket introduces shopping hours just for the elderly

Iceland in Haywards Heath opened its doors exclusively for the elderly and vulnerable before normal shopping hours today.

The store, which is now open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday, only to the vulnerable and elderly between 10am and 12pm today, a notice in the window informed shoppers.

DM2031215a.jpg New opening hours just for elderly and vulnerable people shopping at Iceland. The Haywards Heath store. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-200317-131246008

A spokeswoman for Iceland said: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK, we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable people in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are giving them the flexibility to offer this wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action.

“We commend the action taken by our colleagues in the West Belfast store who have already dedicated an hour of early morning opening for the elderly. We are focused on being able to feed the nation and to support those most in need.”