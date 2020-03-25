Coronavirus: Free parking introduced in Horsham council-owned car parks

Horsham District Council has introduced free parking in all its council-owned car parks to help the district’s residents park more safely, support key workers and avoid road congestion during the Coronavirus situation.

For residents who currently park on-street, within a Controlled Parking Zone, they now have the option to use the Horsham District Council owned car parks for free.

JPCT-13-01-12 S12030006a Swan Walk car park, Horsham -photo by steve cobb ENGSNL00120120113105627

This arrangement will be in place until 22 April 2020 and will be reviewed as it becomes necessary under the current circumstances.

West Sussex County Council has also introduced a dispensation notice for £10 per vehicle which will be valid for 12 weeks, this is for people who park within a Controlled Parking Zone.

This dispensation notice is valid on any on-street bay, including pay and display bays and limited waiting bays, but not on yellow lines, taxi ranks, loading bays or disabled bays.

Any queries regarding the dispensation notice should be directed to West Sussex County Council on 0300 123 5000.

To get the new dispensation notice, please contact Horsham District Council on 01403 215379 Option 1 or e-mail parking@horsham.gov.uk .

The same on-street dispensation notice will be available to NHS staff on production of ID at no cost. It is also valid for 12 weeks.

A spokesman for HDC said: “On-street parking enforcement will continue albeit with a strict focus on safety and ensuring the free movement of traffic, especially for the emergency services, carers and deliveries. People are strongly advised not to park on yellow lines, loading bays and clearways. Civil Parking Enforcement officers have a key highway safety role in this - their duty is to enforce yellow lines/loading bays etc so that particular vehicles can still travel freely on the network and not have to contend with dangerously parked vehicles.

“For current season ticket holders, or those who have pre-paid for their parking, Horsham District Council will extend their parking period accordingly.

“This situation will be kept under review and further operational changes may be necessary.”