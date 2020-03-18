Coronavirus: Firm to offer free minibus runs to supermarkets in Horsham and Worthing area for the elderly

A taxi firm is offering free shuttle services to the supermarket for the elderly in the Horsham and Worthing areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancing resident Ian Browning of thetaxibus.com said he is keen to help the vulnerable get to the supermarket so they can do their shopping and hoped his offer would inspire others to help out.

Ian Browning, inset, with his minibus

He added: “How we always get through tough times is we pull together.

“We get through things as a community.

“We have got to remember to support everybody in their hour of need.

“This being kind stuff – it’s all good and well saying things but it’s another thing actually doing them.

“Even though it’s a time of hardship for myself you have got to look after one another.

“We have got to help out because one day you may be stuck in a similar situation yourself.”

Ian urged those in need to call him so he could schedule in trips.

He posted his kind offer on Facebook and received hundreds of reactions and more than 700 shares.

Ian added: “At the end of the day things are quiet – you put out a bit of goodwill now. Hopefully that will help me in the future.

“It’s not completely selfless but it’s a case of I’m just trying to do what I can with what I have got available.”

To arrange a shuttle service call Ian on 07791 342926.