Coronavirus: Emirates Airlines suspends all passenger flights worldwide

Emirates Airlines, which operates out of Gatwick Airport, has postoned all passenger flights as of next week amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets this afternoon (March 22), the airline said the 'painful but pragmatic move' would help preserve the viability of its business and avoid the need to make cuts.

A tweet said: "We will continue to watch the situation closely, and will reinstate our passenger services, as soon as feasible. These are unprecedented times for the airline & travel industry, but we will get through it with your support"

Emirates' cargo flights, SkyCargo, will continue.