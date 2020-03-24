Coronavirus: Eastern Tandoori in Horsham moves to delivery only

Eastern Tandoori in Horsham has moved to delivery only during the ‘extremely difficult’ coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a spokesman for the venue said: “Thank you for your continued loyalty and support during these uncertain times. Our thoughts are with everyone during this extremely difficult situation.

Eastern Tandoori, Bishopric, Horsham, photo by Google Streetview SUS-190220-151629003

“Due to the government guidelines regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), we will now only be offering contactless deliveries and accepting card payments only.

“You can place your order online, via our app or by calling us in-store.

“Please note, collections and cash payments have now been suspended until further notice.”

The safety and wellbeing of Eastern’s team and customers is the firm’s highest priority, he added.

The spokesman said: “We will continue to monitor government guidelines and provide further updates when they become available.

“We urge everyone to follow the NHS advice: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

“In the meantime, please take care of yourselves and be kind to others. We’ll let you know when our services have been fully resumed again.”