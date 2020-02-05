Coronavirus: demand for face masks rises in Horsham town centre

People looking to buy face masks in Horsham town centre may be out of luck after three pharmacies said they had no stock.

A County Times reporter was unable to buy the protective masks in Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury’s, Boots or Superdrug today (February 5).

This photo illustration taken on January 28, 2020 shows protective face masks in Bangkok. - Thailand has detected 14 cases so far of the novel coronavirus, a virus similar to the SARS pathogen, an outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

All three said they had lots of people asking to purchase face masks as fears around the coronavirus continue to rise.

There have so far been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

But the Boots website is showing out of stock of Safe & Sound Surgical Face Masks - 6 Pack and 3M Splash Resistant Face Masks - Box of 50 masks.

A statement on the website said the retailer will not be receiving more stock.

A spokeswoman for LloydsPharmacy said: “We understand that the coverage around the spread of the coronavirus is a cause for concern for our customers and patients, so we have issued guidance to our pharmacy teams to help them deal with any questions.

“This advice is in line with the latest direction from the Department of Health and Social Care.

“We are committed to supporting our people and our patients and we will be providing them with regular updates as things progress.

“We don’t currently stock face masks at LloydsPharmacy.”

Boots and Superdrug have been approached for comment.