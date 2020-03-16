Coronavirus: Crawley Community Awards postponed

The Crawley Community Awards scheduled for this evening (March 16) has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is hoped the awards will be rearranged for later in the year.

A statement from the organisers reads: "The Crawley Community Awards scheduled for this evening have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. We hope to rearrange the event for later in the year so we can recognise the brilliant work of our most community-spirited residents.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this postponement has caused but public health is the priority."

For information on the awards visit: https://crawleycommunityawards.org/