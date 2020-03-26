Coronavirus: community voluntary hubs are set up in Horsham

Around 20 community voluntary hubs have been set up to help during the coronavirus pandemic, Horsham District Council said.

A spokeswoman said the council is ‘extremely grateful’ to the residents who have come forward so far to volunteer their help to the elderly and vulnerable whilst confined to their homes.

She added: “Already some 20 community voluntary hubs have been set up by volunteers with support from the council.

“These hubs are manned by teams of volunteers, giving both practical and emotional support to those who need it.

“However, we are aware that there are also lots of other volunteering groups and individuals who are doing great work to pull together and offer support.£

To make sure the district is well covered the spokeswoman urged people to email covid-19.support@horsham.gov.uk with details of how they are volunteering.

She said: “If you have set up your own hub or have a support group and have not already been contacted by the council, please email the details to us, so we can keep an up-to-date list of what support is available across the district and where there are any potential gaps.

“The council is currently also collating a list of anyone who would like to help in the hubs. “

If you would like to offer your help and become a volunteer, please visit the Horsham District Council website and sign up at: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/community/coronavirus-community-support.

If you know about anyone who is vulnerable and needs help you can also let the council on the same page.

The spokeswoman said: “Many groups and individuals are coming together to make a real difference to the lives of others and Horsham District Council would like to thank all those volunteers who have selflessly offered their support.

“We could not do this without your continued support and we really appreciate it.”