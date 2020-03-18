Coronavirus: Collyer’s College in Horsham to move to online lessons

Collyer’s College in Horsham has said it is moving to online teaching from Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Principal Sally Bromley said: “It seemed sensible to reduce anxiety and protect staff and students and their families.”

Collyer's College. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview

Tanbridge House is open as normal to all students except for year nine today, March 18.

On Thursday the school will be closed to year eight only, on Friday closed to year ten only and on Monday closed to year seven only, according to a statement on the school website.

Millais is also open but has stopped all school trips abroad, according to the school website. Visits in the UK are being assessed on a case by case basis, a statement issued on Monday said.

Forest is also remaining open and a spokesman said staff were spending time in tutor period discussing with students the importance of washing their hands.