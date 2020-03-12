Coronavirus: Cineworld puts precautionary measures in place

A national cinema chain with branches across Sussex has put in place precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Cineworld, which has cinemas in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley and Eastbourne, said in a note to customers it is continuing to follow and monitor official guidance from the UK Government and Public Health England carefully.

A spokesman added: “It is of vital importance for us to be in a position to ensure that any and all procedures are in place to support the health and well-being of our customers and staff members.”

Staff are being educated on prevention and the firm is emphasizing frequent and proper hand washing.

The spokesman said high contact points are being cleaned more frequently and hand sanitiser is being provided.

The firm is working with local health authorities, he added.

The spokesman said: “In line with government guidance, we are continuing to operate as usual.

“We will continue to keep in touch with you and follow official guidance from the UK Government and Public Health England carefully.

“Thank you for your continued passion for cinema.”

