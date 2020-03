A care home has gone into lockdown due to coronavirus fears.

Donnington House nursing home in Birdham Road is not allowing visitors to the home, nor allowing residents to leave, as a precautionary measure.

The step is being taken after a resident came into contact with someone who was showing symptoms of the virus but was undiagnosed.

Matron Heather Fox said: "Following advice from Public Health England, we have been advised to go into isolation for at least seven days."