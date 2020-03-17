Coronavirus cases in West Sussex reach double figures

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Sussex has reached double figures, according to Government figures.

There are now currently ten confirmed cases of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), Public Health England has revealed. The data, however, does not specify the exact locations.

Across the UK, 1,950 people have contracted the virus.

According to the latest guidance, if you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

These symptoms are: a high temperature; you feel hot to touch on your chest or back; a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly

People should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you are staying at home, according to the advice on the NHS website.

To avoid catching or spreading the virus, people should:

– wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

– always wash your hands when you get home or into work

– use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

– cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

– put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards

– try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell