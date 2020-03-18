Coronavirus: Butlin's in Bognor Regis to close temporarily

Butlin's in Bognor Regis will close along with the leisure company's two other resorts at the end week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Butlin's said it has taken the decision to temporarily close all three of its resorts, in Bognor, Skegness and Minehead, from Friday (March 20) to Thursday, April 16.

The holiday company acknowledged customers' concerns about the current coronavirus situation and the government’s latest advice about public gatherings and avoiding social venues.

A spokesman said: "We know how disappointing this will be for all those guests who are booked to stay with us during this time but hope that they will understand why we have made this very difficult decision. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and our teams must be our first priority at this unprecedented time.

"All guests affected by the closure will be contacted but we will be prioritising those who are booked to travel within the next 14 days. We would like to thank our guests for their patience whilst we work through this as quickly as we can.

"The situation is being closely monitored and we ask guests to keep an eye on our website and social media feeds for updates.

Butlin's Bognor Regis resort. Photo: Google Street View

"We would like to apologise to everyone for this disruption and thank our teams for their support. We look forward to welcoming our guests back to enjoy our renowned Butlin’s hospitality when we reopen.

"We do not intend to make any further statements as our priority now is to look after the guests affected by this decision."

This follows the postponement of The Southport Weekender — a music festival which was due to return to Butlin's in Bognor this weekend after a five-year break. Read more here

