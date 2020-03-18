Coronavirus: Borde Hill Garden cancels events but plans to stay open

Borde Hill Garden has announced that it plans to remain open for the time being, despite concerns about public spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some events have been cancelled or postponed.

Magnolia tours set to be held on March 25 and April 3 have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, as have Carmellia heritage tours planned for March 21 and 29. A full list of events is available for visitors on the website, which will be updated regularly.

The garden is still planning for the rose garden events set to be held in June to go ahead, and the garden itself will remain open unless official advice from the Government changes.

Additional practices have been put into place to offer reassurance to visitors, such as extra hand sanitisers for visitors to use, contactless card payments only, additional cleaning, and the ability for Friends of Borde Hill to scan their own membership cards on arrival.

The Gardener’s Retreat Café will remain open serving a limited lunch menu using disposable cups, plates and cutlery. Café seating is mainly outdoors and will be spread further apart to allow visitors to practise social distancing.