Coronavirus: All West Sussex schools remaining open for now

Parents of children at schools across West Sussex have been told they will remain open for now, as per Government advice.

All schools, nurseries and childminders were issued with an information sheet by West Sussex County Council to be forwarded out to parents.

The coronavirus guidance has been issued by County Hall.

It reads: “I would like to reassure you that we remain in regular contact with West Sussex County Council and Public Health England to ensure we have the most up-to-date advice and information. On their advice the school remains open as usual.”

There is also guidance about the importance of hand-washing and good hygiene, as it goes on to say: “Following the advice from the Department for Education and Public Health England, we are ensuring that children have been reminded about how to thoroughly wash their hands along with the importance of this.

“In line with the most recent guidance, we will be ensuring that the children wash their hands when they come in to school and before they leave school at the end of the day. The advice also states that we should all wash our hands before leaving home to go to school or work.

“Good hygiene is important at all times but, due to the current situation, we would ask for your support in playing our part in minimising the risk of the virus spreading at this time.”

So far, there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Sussex.

The guidance from the county council, which was sent out at the end of last week, also features a coronavirus FAQ, with advice on how to self-isolate and how to reduce the risk of catching it.